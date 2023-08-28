CHICAGO — Metra Rock Island trains have been halted in both directions due to a train derailment Monday morning.

The incident involving Rock Island train No. 704 happened around 8:30 a.m. near Clark Street and 15th Street. Train No. 704 was scheduled to arrive at the LaSalle Street Station at 8:30 a.m., but will not operate past 35th Street due to the derailment.

According to Metra, both inbound and outbound service has been stopped near LaSalle Street. Extensive delays are anticipated.

CTA will honor Metra tickets at 35th Street and for outbound passengers at the LaSalle Street Station.

No further information has been provided. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

For the latest update go to: metra.com