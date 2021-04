There’s a scathing report tonight about Metra’s police department – is it putting commuters’ safety at risk?

CHICAGO – Metra is adding service to three of its lines beginning next week.

The BNSF, Milwaukee District North and North Central Service are all affected.

“We are beginning to see an uptick in ridership and as promised, we are listening to our customers and the region’s employers to bring back service in ways that meet their needs,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “As the recovery proceeds, we will continue to adapt and improve our service.”

The new schedules are below.

https://www.scribd.com/document/501659837/Metra-scheduling-changes