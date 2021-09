Proof of vaccination will be required to enter

CHICAGO — Metallica has announced they will be performing Monday night at The Metro in Chicago.

Tickets are $20, cash only and only available at the box office. People are required to show proof of vaccination. One wristband per person, according to Metro’s website.

@Metallica is playing Metro tonight. Stop everything you’re doing and head immediately to our box office.

•Proof of vaccination required

•Must be present to purchase a wristband

•One wristband per person

•$20 cash only pic.twitter.com/3oGkwmLhHt — Metro (@MetroChicago) September 20, 2021

The announcement came as a surprise to fans who quickly lined up at Metro’s box office.

When @Metallica announces a surprise show in Chicago TONIGHT 👇 pic.twitter.com/vdSBERMj9d — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) September 20, 2021

The line as of this exact second! pic.twitter.com/LxF4d5CZYo — mike daly (@mikewinsdaly) September 20, 2021

