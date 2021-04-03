Mercy Hospital sold to Illinois-based non-profit, will remain open as full-service hospital

CHICAGO — An agreement between Insight Chicago Inc., an Illinois-based non-profit and Mercy Hospital was finalized Saturday, allowing the South Side hospital to remain open after facing potential closure later this year.

The announcement elates many members of the South Side community, who were faced with the possibility of losing a health care resource that has existed in the community for generations.

Mercy Hospital first opened in Chicago in 1852 and has operated in its current location at the intersection of 26th Street and Michigan Avenue since 1968.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mercy will continue to operate as a full-service, acute care hospital while also maintaining the charity care policies currently in place at the hospital.

The sale was finalized by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on March 22.

Many who protested the potential closing of the hospital celebrated tonight, feeling their tireless work has paid off.

“I really want to send a shout out to Chicago Health Equity Coalition. All the community groups. The labor organizations, the churches, the regular people who believe we can save this hospital. Too often these types of victories are not lifted up,” Chicago Health Equity Coalition member Jitu Brown said.