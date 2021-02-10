Mercy Hospital files for bankruptcy, hospital closure date remains unchanged

CHICAGO — Mercy Hospital announced Wednesday in a letter to employees that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing losses that more than doubled in the first month of 2021.

Carol Schneider, the President and CEO of the hospital, reiterated that the wind-down plan to close the hospital on May 31, 2021 remains unchanged.

Schneider said the hospital was losing $4 million a month last year, a figure that grew to a loss of $8.7 million in January. Schneider iterated that the bankruptcy plan allows the hospital to maintain previous plans for compensation and severance for current employees.

The hospital also plans to find medical homes for current patients by working with other health care providers in the area.

Mercy Hospital has operated in Chicago since 1852, and opened in its current location in 1968. The hospital initially announce its plan to close in July 2020.