CHICAGO – Gun safety, mental illness and affordable housing were the key topics during a community action meeting Sunday afternoon at “House of Hope” on the South Side.

There, hundreds of faith and community leaders called on Senator Dick Durbin and other officials to provide the funding necessary to implement policies to improve the well-being of residents across the city and state.

The meeting was hosted by Metro IAF, an interfaith organization representing a diverse number of non-profits and religious institutions. The organization’s leaders shared details on community concerns they’re hoping leaders like Durbin will help address.

Some issues include a new approach to gun safety and holding gun manufacturers accountable.

The group is also working on better policies to help people with mental illness along with generating more funding to build 2,000 affordable single-family homes on the city’s South and West sides.