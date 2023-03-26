CHICAGO — Shots were exchanged between officers and two men who police put into custody for the possession of handguns Saturday night, police say.

According to police, officers were conducting an investigatory street stop near the 2200 block of South Sacramento where two men were placed into custody for possessing handguns.

Police say two unknown men were standing at the mouth of the alley when one of the men fired shots at the police. Officers retuned fire with no hits or injuries.

Officers were able to catch up to the men and they were placed into custody.

Another handgun was recovered and COPA is investigating the incident.