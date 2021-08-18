Memorial services for Chicago police Officer Ella French begin Wednesday

CHICAGO — Illinois flags will be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in honor of 29-year-old Chicago police Officer Ella French.

A visitation for French is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 7740 South Western Avenue.

French’s funeral services will be at the same location on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Cardinal Blase Cupich will preside over her funeral mass.

Officer French was killed during a traffic stop on the city’s Southwest Side on Aug. 7. A second officer was injured and remains hospitalized.

The two brothers charged in the fatal shooting of French were ordered to be held without bond.

