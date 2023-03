CHICAGO — Memorial services begin Wednesday for Chicago police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Visitation is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, located at 4727 West 103rd Street.

A funeral mass for the fallen officer will be held Thursday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 South Western Avenue, at 10 a.m.

32-year-old Andres Vasquez-Lasso, courtesy CPD

Vasquez-Lasso was killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a domestic disturbance on Chicago’s South Side.