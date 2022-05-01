CHICAGO — Outside Soldier Field on Sunday, the Chicago Police Department paid tribute to those the city has lost.

Hosted by the nonprofit that helps families grieve, the St. Jude Memorial March, in honor of fallen CPD officers, returned for the first time since the pandemic began. Among the fallen officers remembered was Officer Ella French, shot and killed during a stop on Aug. 7, 2021.

French is one of the nearly 60 officers the Chicago Police Department has lost since mid-2019.

Since 1932, the St. Jude Police League has sponsored the gathering of officers on the first Sunday of each May. Sunday’s procession was a thank you to the 600 names on the Gold Star Families Memorial and the family members at the ceremony for the fallen service members’ ultimate sacrifice.

Among the attendees Sunday was Chicago police Supt. David Brown.

“To be together to remember the all the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, we honor these heroes and their sacrifice, and we stand with their families,” Brown said. “Today and every day, we say thank you.”