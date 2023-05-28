Memorial Day is Monday May 29.
Several ceremonies and events will be held throughout the weekend in Chicago and the suburbs.
Below is a list of some of those events.
Southside Memorial Day Parade
Monday, 3 p.m – 5 p.m.
7750 S Emerald Ave
Chicago
Memorial Day Parade
Monday 10 a.m.
Culminates at William McKinley American Legion Post
1956 W. 35th Street, Chicago
Memorial Day Parade
Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Westmont, Illinois
Western Springs Memorial Day Parade
Monday 9 a.m.
Tower Green
914 Hillgrove Ave
Western Springs, IL
Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
Monday 10 a.m.
Glendale Avenue and Elm Street
Winnetka, IL
Memorial Day Parade
Monday 9:30 a.m.
Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St
Grayslake, IL
Memorial Day Parade
Monday 3 p.m.
1 E Benton St
Aurora, IL
Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
Monday, 5:45 a.m.
Settlers’ Park, 24401 W, 24401 Lockport St
Plainfield, IL