Memorial Day is Monday May 29.

Several ceremonies and events will be held throughout the weekend in Chicago and the suburbs.

Below is a list of some of those events.

Southside Memorial Day Parade

Monday, 3 p.m – 5 p.m.

7750 S Emerald Ave

Chicago

Memorial Day Parade

Monday 10 a.m.

Culminates at William McKinley American Legion Post

1956 W. 35th Street, Chicago

Memorial Day Parade

Monday, 10:30 a.m.

Westmont, Illinois

Western Springs Memorial Day Parade

Monday 9 a.m.

Tower Green

914 Hillgrove Ave

Western Springs, IL

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Monday 10 a.m.

Glendale Avenue and Elm Street

Winnetka, IL

Memorial Day Parade

Monday 9:30 a.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St

Grayslake, IL

Memorial Day Parade

Monday 3 p.m.

1 E Benton St

Aurora, IL

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Monday, 5:45 a.m.

Settlers’ Park, 24401 W, 24401 Lockport St

Plainfield, IL