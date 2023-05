CHICAGO — On this Memorial Day, local officials gathered in Chicago’s Grant Park to remember the nation’s fallen heroes.

The solemn commemoration was held Monday under the General John Logan statue and memorial at 900 South Michigan Avenue.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other leaders were in attendance. The event included a wreath laying and rifle salute.

WGN Reporter Sean Lewis has the more details in the video player above.