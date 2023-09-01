CHICAGO — Organizers say they had to shut down the Friday Morning Swim Club once the park district and police got involved — but swimmers still showed today.

Friday Swim Club has been going on for the past two years as a fun dip in the water for an hour every Friday morning with their Instagram page accumulating more than 50,000 followers.

Every Friday morning, hundreds gathered at Montrose Harbor to jump into the water at 7:10 a.m. Many have floating devices and others are just swimming along.

Issues have come through after organizers say the park district and Chicago police called out swimming before the authorized beach hours between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. No lifeguards are around when people jump into the lake that early in the morning.

Last week’s meetup was cancelled due to the issues, yet still hundreds gathered and jumped into the lake.

“I don’t think it will be the last, it was the first time,” someone said.

The swim club says they plan to do other events, just not officially at the lake.