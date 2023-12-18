CHICAGO — A community meeting was held Monday evening to discuss plans for a new temporary shelter for migrants on the Northwest Side.

Dozens showed up for the meeting at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. It was hosted by representatives from the City of Chicago and the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Representatives at Monday’s meeting said the final agreement is still pending, however, it is expected migrants will begin moving into the shelter in mid-January. Around 300 to 350 people will be housed in two St. Bartholomew buildings.

The city reportedly chose the location due to it being suitable to house children. Young families with children will be housed at 4910 West Addison, leaders said.

“As leaders of this community it is incumbent upon us to proactively and realistically manage this situation. We pride ourselves being a welcoming city known for immense compassion,” 30th Ward Ald. Ruth Cruz said.

A panel of speakers, including a representative from the Chicago Police Department, presented information on the shelter and opened the floor to comments and concerns from community members.

“We also have a duty to ensure the safety and well-being of our existing residents. Striking with delicate balance is why I called for a public meeting. Ensuring transparency in our plans is very important to me as well as inviting residents’ feedback and concerns,” Cruz said.

The meeting came at a time when many have already been voicing concerns about the conditions inside temporary migrant shelters in the city, especially following the death of a 5-year-old boy who was living at a shelter in Pilsen.

“Our city is facing a profound humanitarian crisis,” Cruz said.

Finding shelter for migrants is an uphill battle as they continue to arrive from the border almost daily without coordination.

While more than 10,000 migrants have resettled, around 14,000 are still living at temporary city shelters. Representatives from the Archdiocese of Chicago said they are hopeful about the plans.

“We think this is a really unique opportunity, different than other shelter locations, to sort of bring together our faith and support this initiative and help support this city,” Eric Wollan, chief capital assets officer for the Archdiocese of Chicago, said.

The proposal for the use of St. Bartholomew Church’s facilities was met with questions and comments by residents.

“We want people to be safe, but we also want the people who live here to be safe,” resident John Lopez said. “We want the community to be safe.”

Lopez told WGN-TV he owns the building next door to the church, and aside from a letter on the door back in early December notifying residents of the plan, no further communication had been made.

He wasn’t even aware there was a meeting Monday night, but decided to attend once he found out.

“I didn’t know about this until I asked you, so it’s all new to me,” Lopez said.

Aside from a brief interruption by a woman who shouted profanities until she was approached by CPD officers, community members took the opportunity to ask about things including safety and security within and around the building and how city leaders are also working to help people in the city facing homelessness, among a handful of other topics.