Meals on Wheels driver honored after 40 years on the job

CHICAGO — A man who has gone the extra mile for over 40 years to feed those in need was honored during a retirement party on Friday.

Artha Jackson delivered his final batch of meals on Friday morning. He started with Meals On Wheels in 1981 — working in the kitchen and delivering meals.

In the 90s, Jackson switched over to spending all of his time on the road. Now, after serving some of Chicago’s most underserved neighborhoods — he’s ready for retirement.

On Friday, his co-workers came out to deliver food to him for a change and to send him off.

He’s been preparing the person who is going to take over his shift for quite awhile — it’s actually going to be his son.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Jackson said he hasn’t decided what he’s going to do now that he’s retired. He said the the first couple of months, he will relax and work around the house.