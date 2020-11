CHICAGO — A statue at McKinley Park was vandalized on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said around 4 a.m. Wednesday, someone threw a rope around the statue at the park in the 3700 block of South Archer Avenue. The rope was attached to a car in an attempt to bring down the statue, according to police.

The statue was also spray painted with the words “Land Back.”

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.