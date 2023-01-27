CHICAGO — McDonald’s has begun testing a new strawless lid in select U.S. markets.

The lids are for cold beverages only. The company said the lids “help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics.”

While McDonald’s did not say which select markets they are testing in, one WGN News staff member said they received one in the Chicago area.

In 2020, Starbucks led the charge with some calling the new lids “adult sippy cups.”

By the end of 2025, McDonald’s is aiming for “100% certified, recycled or renewable materials.”