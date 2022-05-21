CHICAGO — The McDonald’s on the Near North Side where a shooting took place that left two dead, seven injured, is being shut down due to electrical issues.

Officials with Chicago’s Department of Buildings said the closure of the McDonald’s near the Chicago CTA Red Line stop is not directly related to the violence that occurred Thursday.

Inspectors early Friday morning said the building is considered to be hazardous and dangerous due to an electrical issue.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the building will have to come back into compliance before it can reopen.