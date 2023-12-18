CHICAGO — The Department of Family and Support Services and Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Monday the opening of Chicago’s fifth Community Reentry Support Center.

A news release from the Mayor’s Office says the opening of Chicago’s fifth CRSC — located at 808 S. Kedzie Ave. on the city’s West Side — furthers the city’s “commitment to improving and providing residents returning from periods of incarceration the supports and services needed to successfully integrate into their communities, fostering paths toward a brighter future and reducing the likelihood of reoffending.”

“As part of our comprehensive community safety plan, reducing recidivism rates is a

significant move towards creating an alternative vision of community safety while

disrupting the cycle of incarceration,” Mayor Johnson said in the release. “Providing

pathways to returning residents is a critical step in supporting that plan and supporting those who have progressed through the system and are facing enormous hurdles as they return to their communities.”

The latest CRSC, operated by the Safer Foundation, will serve residents returning to Chicago’s West Side. It’s located at the Safer Foundation-Danny K. Davis-Second Chance Center near the border of the Garfield Park and North Lawndale neighborhoods.

“For more than 50 years, Safer Foundation has assisted returning residents with successful reentry, including securing private-sector employment,” Victor B. Dickson, President & CEO of Safer Foundation, said in the release. “Safer Foundation is delighted to provide the newest City of Chicago Reentry Services Center at the Safer Foundation -Danny K. Davis-Second Chance Center.

“We share the City of Chicago’s commitment to provide holistic services to Returning Residents in a safe and welcoming environment.”

The newest CRSC will serve as a place where individuals can access a range of services, including

job training, counseling, education and social support networks.

“By fostering connections and partnerships between returning residents,

community members and service providers, the center will work towards breaking

down barriers to ensure successful reentry and promote healing to help individuals

chart the next phase of their lives,” Brandie Knazze, Commissioner of the

Department of Family and Support Services, said in the release. “Our goal is to make sure

individuals have the tools and resources they need to thrive.”

The other four CRSCs are operated by Teamwork Englewood, Centers for New Horizons, Howard Area Community Center and Community Assistance Programs. Each CRSC offers employment assistance, education and training, mentoring and support groups, access to housing assistance,

emergency housing and food assistance, substance use and mental health counseling and supports, strategies for presenting criminal backgrounds to employers, information on sealing or expunging criminal records, and family reunification and child support assistance.

According to the release, Mayor Johnson’s fiscal year 2024 budget allocates $5 million towards opening an Office of Reentry within the Mayor’s Office, which will coordinate the city’s efforts to ensure the re-integration of residents returning from incarceration.

In October 2023, DFSS announced the kickoff of its SPRING Forward program (Selected Pre-Release for Intensive Navigation support Going Forward), which also aims at providing comprehensive support for up to 400 individuals with employment and 200 with housing over the next two years reentering society, according to the release. The $9 million program includes extensive housing and employment navigation.

According to the release, “these new initiatives from DFSS highlight and promote the understanding that effective reentry programs can contribute to a safer and more prosperous city, ultimately benefitting all residents.”

Locations of Chicago’s five CRSCs and additional information on reentry support programs can be found by visiting chicago.gov/workforce, or by contacting 2-1-1 to be connected to services. For information on DFSS reentry initiatives, contact Deputy Commissioner Mark Sanders II at mark.sandersll@cityofchicago.org.