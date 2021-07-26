Mayor’s office announces tentative Chicago police contract agreement between city, union

CHICAGO — The mayor’s office announced Monday that after over four years without a contract, a tentative agreement has been reached between the city and the police union.

The city said the tentative agreement is in alignment with the Consent Decree, that includes accountability reforms, more support for officer wellness and back pay for officers.

Earlier this month, police union president John Catanzara said a deal in principle was in place and awaited Mayor Lightfoot’s signature. The following Monday, Lightfoot said he was “mistaken.”

It’s been over four years since Chicago and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 have had a labor contract.

“This proposed contract acknowledges the valuable contributions that Chicago police officers make to neighborhoods all across the City. It includes crucial new accountability and transparency reforms needed to create trust between police and communities and provides economically responsible yet fair compensation for officers.” Mayor Lightfoot said. “The agreement also recognizes the tremendous stress of the job and resulting trauma and provides additional health and wellness supports for officers. We are hopeful that the FOP membership will grant this proposal due consideration and vote to ratify it swiftly.”

The city highlighted the following reforms in the tentative agreement.

An end to the 40-year ban on the investigation of anonymous complaints about police misconduct.

The elimination of the requirement to destroy disciplinary records older than five years, in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Allowing the City to broaden its use of police disciplinary records in cases involving police misconduct, including verbal abuse, mirroring the PBPA agreement.

An end to allowing officers to change their testimony after viewing video.

The agreements reached are an interim package that would go into effect following ratification by FOP membership and passage by City Council.

Additionally, the city said the following enhancements will be made.

The elimination of affidavits and an expedited process (“override”) for anonymous complaints where the complainant doesn’t want to be identified.

Recognition in the CBA that officers who report potential misconduct are acting in the highest traditions. of public service, and a removal of the previous “ban” on rewarding/recognizing officers who report misconduct.

Investigatory agencies must advise every individual being interviewed that they need to be truthful.

The proposal represents an average annual increase of 2.5%. The city said it offers the same economic package that Firefighters Local 2 and the PBPA units received, plus 0.5%.

Under the tentative agreement, the city agreed to increase funding of FOP health fairs. The agreement ensures the creation of a dedicated Mental Health Ombudsman, an FOP member focused on the mental health of officers.

The announcement comes as crime continues to surge in Chicago.

In the past weekend, at least 70 people were shot.