CHICAGO — For nearly a decade, mayoral candidate Ald. Raymond Lopez has failed to make mortgage payments on a property on the city’s Southwest Side, totaling almost $42,000, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

Lopez, who has represented the 15th Ward in the City Council since 2015, secured a $44,800 mortgage on the two-story home near 64th Street and Kedzie Avenue in 2007, according to county property records.

However, he has “not paid the monthly installments of principal, taxes, interest and insurance for October 1, 2012, through the present; the Principal balance due on the Note and the Mortgage is $41,709.17, plus interest, costs, advances and fees,” according to a lawsuit filed against him in March.

As alderman, Lopez must reside in the ward he represents. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, he lives near 43rd Street and Western Avenue in Brighton Park, though county property records show he does not own that building.

The home at the center of the foreclosure lawsuit is within the 23rd Ward.

Lopez did not respond to messages seeking comment.

County court records show that Lopez was the subject of a similar lawsuit filed in April 2012. In that case, he was also accused of failing to make mortgage payments on the same property, though the suit was “resolved through loss mitigation” and dropped the following year, according to court records.

Lopez has remained one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most vocal critics since she was elected in 2019, especially with respect to crime in Chicago. Last month, he became the first challenger to Lightfoot’s re-election efforts. Since then, businessman Willie Wilson has also entered the race.