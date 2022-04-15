CHICAGO — On Mayor Harold Washington’s would-be 100th birthday, his legacy is still very much alive.

The city has been honoring him this week during the “Here’s Harold” series. On Friday, on what would have been his 100th birthday, there was a spirited celebration at his gravesite in Oakwoods Cemetery.

His admirers remembered how Washington’s victory ushered in a new generation of leadership.

“Luis Gutierrez came to be a city alderman,” said Robert Floyd Cole with the Plump foundation. “Bobby Rush became a member of the City Council.”

Many elected officials, like Mayor Lightfoot and Gov. Pritzker, came out Tuesday night on the anniversary of his election to celebrate Washington.

“The city and the state still reverberates with Harold Washington’s soul,” Pritzker said.

Washington was raised in Bronzeville and fought in World War II. Before becoming mayor, he graduated from Northwestern Law School and went on to become a state representative, state senator and U.S. House representative.