CHICAGO — As Chicago gets ready to celebrate July Fourth, city officials announced Friday their safety plan for the holiday weekend.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and other city officials held a news conference Friday.

Lightfoot said all city departments and agencies, along with community partners, will be working closely and monitoring in real time all special events throughout the weekend.

“There is truly something in our city this weekend for everyone to enjoy. And it’s the city’s highest priority to safeguard each and every activation throughout our neighborhoods and our downtown area,” Lightfoot said.

“OEMC monitors public gatherings and protests as well other local and national events and prepare to respond to spontaneous situations,” OEMC Executive Director said.

“CPD officers will be out and visible throughout the city and at events and available to assist any resident or visitor that has a need,” Lightfoot said.

“We’ve ensured that we have enough officers where we need them most,” Brown said. “They will be spending our holiday weekend, our officers will, making sure fellow Chicagoans can enjoy their holiday.”

Lightfoot also sent a message to parents to know where their teens are at all times.

“Parents, guardians, caring adults in our children’s lives, have a plan for them this weekend. Know where they are and who they are with,” she said.

“Please, please know where your children are.,” Brown said. “Participate with them in them enjoying the city. Don’t leave them to government, to be the parents of your kids. We need you parents, please to help us make sure your child is safe.”

Officials are also reminding people to be aware of their surrounds and if you see something, say something.