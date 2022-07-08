CHICAGO — Several anti-violence events are set to kick off in Chicago Friday.

Among them, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to appear at one event on 51st Street in Fuller Park aimed at giving area teens a space to gather and have fun. The event is a part of her Summer Kickback Series focused around reducing violence in areas on the city’s South and West sides.

Further south, St. Sabina Church is also hosting their summer block party where Father Fleger says he just wants people to be able to take a break from their worries for the night.

“The music of the summer is helicopters and sirens, that’s what you hear,” said Fleger. “People are traumatized just living in communities like this so you need opportunities to relax, have fun and feel safe, and they will be safe here.”

The Summer Kickback starts at 5:15 p.m. on 51st street and the summer block party with St. Sabina starts at 6 p.m. at Renaissance Park.