CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced her re-election campaign.

The mayor kicked off her re-election campaign Tuesday with a five-stop tour throughout the city. A campaign video posted on YouTube highlights the mayor’s successes and shared her commitment to solving the city’s problems.

“I had to fight for a seat at the table,” she said in the video. “And like so many in our city, I had to fight to have my voice heard.

In 2019, Lightfoot made history as the city’s first Black female mayor as well as the city’s first openly gay mayor. Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, defeated Cook County Board President and longtime City Council member Toni Preckwinkle.

Candidates running against the mayor include former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, Ald. Ray Lopez, Businessman Willie Wilson and State Rep. Kam Buckner.