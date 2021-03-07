Mayor Lightfoot’s misconduct Executive Order takes effect Sunday

An executive order by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to support victims of alleged police misconduct went into effect Sunday.

The executive order will allow most people who file a complaints with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to obtain video and documents from the Chicago Police Department more easily.

Before the order, people used to have to file formal requests under the Freedom of Information Act.

Unless materials need to be withheld for legal or investigative reasons, they will be released in 30 days.

Mayor Lightfoot says she hopes the order will improve transparency and accountability in policing.