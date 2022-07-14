CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity.

The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.

The proposal follows two years of research and meetings with resident volunteers, community-based organizations and city staff.

The framework would be Chicago’s first citywide plan in more than 50 years, and the first plan to acknowledge the impact of racist, discriminatory and predatory policies of previous plans, policies and private-sector practices.

For more information, go to: wewillchicago.com