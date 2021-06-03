Mayor Lightfoot unveils new Pride-inspired crosswalks in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori Lightfoot kicked off Pride Month by unveiling newly painted rainbow-colored crosswalks in downtown Chicago.

The crosswalks were painted like the Pride flag, in representation of the LGBTQ community.

Lightfoot, the city’s first openly gay mayor, said Thursday’s unveiling had a special meaning for her.

“I can’t even begin to articulate to you the moment and the feeling of pride and humbleness in my heart,” Lightfoot said. “To be able to stand here on this day, in front of this building, to say ‘we belong, we are family, and we will never, ever take a back seat to anyone.'”

During the kickoff, the mayor also honored four leaders from the LGBTQ community, who she says have helped build the foundation for a more welcoming, equitable and inclusive Chicago.

The mayor adds that she is hopeful that the LGBTQ community will one day have equal access to opportunity and healthcare, regardless of their circumstances.

