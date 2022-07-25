CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will reveal plans Monday of the city’s efforts to keep the Chicago Bears on the lakefront.

One of those plans could be used as an incentive to keep the Bears from packing up and heading to northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the mayor will discuss a rendering with others during a press conference Monday afternoon, that appears to show Soldier Field as a dome with a roof. This plan could bring the option for a Super Bowl in Chicago.

Another plan that is expected to be released Monday would improve the facility, but without the roof — which would benefit the Chicago Fire and others who use Soldier Field.

It is not known how much these plans would cost Chicago tax payers.

Last year, the Bears purchased Arlington Park for close to $200 million. The team’s lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033.

However, the Bears could break that lease by paying the city $84 million in 2026.