CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will preside over her final scheduled Chicago City Council meeting Wednesday.

Along with Lightfoot, several members of city council will also be attending their last scheduled meeting, with a number of speeches expected honoring those who are leaving.

This was certainly not how Lightfoot wanted this to go. She did not make it to the run-off after finishing third in the February election.

Lightfoot is leaving Brandon Johnson’s administration, however, in a better place budget-wise than previous outgoing mayors have done for their predocessors.

She reportedly passed along some advice to Johnson’s administration — don’t screw this up.

Lightfoot will likely be remembered for her combative style of politics and guiding the city through COVID-19.

Along with Lightfoot, about a dozen city council members will enter the chamber for the last time Wednesday as sitting alderpersons, barring of course any emergency meetings.

This includes the longest serving alderman, Ed Burke, who decided against running for reelection. He was first elected back in 1969.

Unlike a number of his colleagues who are leaving after failed bids for mayor or just retirement, he is facing racketeering, bribery and extortion charges for using his powerful position at city hall to steer business to his private law fire. He has pleaded not guilty.

There is some business to be discussed Wednesday as well, and there is a good chance last weekend’s violence that hit downtown will be brought up.