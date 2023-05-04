CHICAGO — A community meeting is set Thursday to address plans to deal with the influx of migrants in Chicago.

The new shelter could be housed in the old, vacant South Shore High School building. Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be joined with Alderperson Michelle Harris and other city officials at the high school’s auditorium.

The building has been vacant since 2014, until the Chicago police made it a training academy. It’s a move that has happened in other parts of the city, like Lawndale where migrants were moved into Wadsworth Elementary.

Lightfoot said 8,000 migrants have already been bused here from Texas since August.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday. Chicagoans had to register to attend and the meeting is already at full capacity. Residents are expected to protest outside the meeting.