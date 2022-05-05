CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce Thursday the location for Chicago’s first casino.

Several reports say that Lightfoot has selected Bally’s River West, which is proposed for the Chicago Tribune printing plant site near Chicago and Halsted.

The reported selection was favored over the Hard Rock’s plan, located east of Soldier Field, and River’s plan, located in the South Loop.

According to a survey of more than 2,000 people from the River North Residents Association, more than 80 percent of them strongly oppose Bally’s proposal.

On Tuesday, Mayor Lightfoot denied Bally’s was the frontrunner – noting that special committee hadn’t finished its work.

“They will meet, they will evaluate all the information that’s been provided by the three finalists to date and they will make a recommendation to me, that hasn’t happened yet,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor, along with local leadership, is scheduled to announce the final selection for the Chicago casino at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.