Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Tuesday afternoon from the Mayor’s Office.

“Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation. This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic,” she said in a statement.

Her last public appearance was Monday night announcing a tentative deal between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union at City Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.