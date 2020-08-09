Mayor Lightfoot stops by Montrose Beach after photo shows lack of social distancing

CHICAGO – Mayor Lightfoot tweeted that she stopped by Montrose Beach after posting a picture of it crowded Saturday.

“It’s called a pandemic, people. This reckless behavior on Montrose Beach is what will cause us to shut down the parks and lakefront. Don’t make us take steps backwards,” she tweeted.

She said the situation is being addressed.

On Saturday, 2,190 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths were announced.

Pritzker said on Friday his administration is filing new emergency rules to require businesses and schools to enforce the mandatory face mask rules — or be fined.

According to Pritzker’s office, businesses that don’t comply with the mask mandate will be given a written notice warning. If they don’t voluntarily comply, businesses will then be given an order for patrons to leave the property “as needed to comply with public health guidance and reduce risks.”

Currently, the governor said the only way to enforce the rules is by revoking a business’ license.