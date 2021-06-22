Mayor Lightfoot sends CPS students off for summer on last day of school

CHICAGO — Tuesday is the last day of school for Chicago Public School students in a year that’s been like no other.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot focused on wishing students a happy last day of school at an event held Tuesday morning at Southloop Elementary.

It has been a year of challenge and changes.

In the first half, the school year was spent at home with virtual classes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second half of the year was spent with only a portion of students in class, with a majority still staying home.

The new school year, in just a few months, is expected to be entirely in-person which presents its own set of challenges after nearly a year and a half away for many students.

Just Monday, Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey reacted to the news of more than 400 CPS teachers and staff being laid off. He says those layoffs disproportionately are impacting underserved communities.