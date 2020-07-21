Mayor Lightfoot pushes back against Trump’s plan to send federal agents to Chicago

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pushing back against President Donald Trump’s threats to send federal agents to Chicago.

The president said he wants to send them to fix the city’s gun violence problem. Lightfoot says that won’t happen without a fight in court.

Trump has threatening to send-in federal agents to various US cities, to help restore what he refers as law and order.

But the ACLU says sending in the feds, without being asked to do so, is a violation of state protections highlighted in the constitution.

Protesters took to Federal Plaza Monday, after learning President Trump plans to send as many as 150 federal agents to Chicago to help control the city’s deadly issue of gun violence.

“If they try it, I’m going to use every tool at my disposal to stop them,” Lightfoot said during an interview on MSNBC.

Trump and his administration have been critical of Lightfoot, saying she’s not properly addressing the issue.

Backing Trump is President of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police John Catanzara. Catanzara sent a letter to the White House Saturday, calling Lightfoot a “complete failure” who is either unwilling or unable to maintain law and order in Chicago. He asked for the feds to step-in and assist Chicago police.

“We’ve got an unhinged leader of the Fraternal Order of Police who is craven in trying to generate attention. We’re not going to have people who don’t know our streets. Don’t know our neighborhoods, and then are engaging in clearly unconstitutional conduct, operating at will in our cities,” Lightfoot said.

Mayor Lightfoot expressed her outrage on primetime cable Monday night, saying the police superintendent is not in favor of the feds coming in.

The Chicago Police Department issued this statement, saying:

“If federal agents are deployed, it is critical that they coordinate with the Chicago Police Department and work alongside us to fight violent crime in Chicago.”

On Monday, Lightfoot sent a letter to Trump telling him there was no need to send in federal agents. She referenced this weekend’s clashes with protesters in Portland.

“Having these armed camouflaged individuals, no insignia on, no name plates, grabbing people off the street, that’s unconstitutional. So our democracy is at stake. I’ll be darned if I let anybody, even if their name is Mr. President bring those kind of troops to our city and try to take off our residents, that’s not going to happen in Chicago,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot is one of six mayors who signed-off on another letter to the attorney general and head of homeland security, calling for the withdrawal of these federal agents and the threat of sending them.

The mayors of Atlanta, DC, Seattle and Portland says it’s politically motivated, since the cities being threatened are all run by Democrats.

US Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin and 19 others are preparing to introduce legislation that would block the deployment and jurisdiction of unmarked federal agents sent to US cities.