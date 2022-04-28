CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will officially announce that she will seek a second term soon, the mayor’s team told WGN News.

Lightfoot, 59, has been serving since 2019 as the 56th mayor of Chicago.

The former attorney and city government official will be challenged so far by 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez and multi-millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. FOP President John Catanzara also has said he plans to run on YouTube and in media interviews.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley removed his name from speculation.

The news was first reported by Lynn Sweet from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Lightfoot told the Sun-Times that she feels “good to make personal connections with folks that aren’t just over phone or Zoom” — referencing a lack of COVID-19 restrictions this year, unlike in 2020 or 2021.

At this time, a specific timeframe for her announcement is unknown. The election is scheduled for February, 28, 2023.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.