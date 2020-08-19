Mayor Lightfoot, CPS announce School Resource Officer program reforms

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson announced Wednesday several proposed reforms to the School Resource Officer (SRO) program which puts police officers in schools.

The reforms will increase protections for undocumented students and provide more training more training for officers to recognize to bias and cultural sensitivity.

School officials said resource officers will also be more thoroughly screened to make sure they do not have allegations of excessive force.

The Chicago School Board narrowly voted to keep its contract with Chicago police. But CPS has but the budget for that program in half, and its letting individual schools decide whether to keep their resource officers.

To date, 17 schools have voted to drop the school resource officer program.