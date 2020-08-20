Mayor Lightfoot, CPD expand neighborhood policing initiative to 3 more districts

CHICAGO — City leaders and Chicago police are expanding the neighborhood policing initiative.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday the program is moving into the 9th, 10th and 11th Districts on the West and Southwest sides — bringing the total now to five districts.

Neighborhood policing was introduced in January of last year in the 25th District on the Northwest Side. The program assigns specific officers to work with specific communities on every issue, not just emergencies.

District coordination officers are given direct contact with residents, business owners and community leaders to address non-emergency public safety issues.

The department says the initiative works to solve some smaller issues, which in turn builds trust with the community to try and keep situations from turning violent.

The mayors office says the program has cut down on the number of 911 calls for lower priority incidents. While it may take time, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown believes the program will help Chicago deal with its violence.