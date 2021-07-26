Mayor Lightfoot casts doubt that she’ll run for second term

CHICAGO — On Monday, Mayor Lightfoot seemed to cast doubt on running for re-election.

Lightfoot first opened the door to not seeking a second term during an interview with the New York Times. Online, the news spread at warp speed.

“Sixteen months into a global pandemic, massive economic dislocation, surging violence, it’s not a gimme,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot’s political account pushed back.

“We have taken steps to build a local and national supporter base for our reelection fund and will be working aggressively to fundraise into it as the reelection approaches,” the account tweeted.

Even as she does the things a potential candidate must do, Lightfoot says no final decision has been made.

“It’s a conversation that I need to have at the appropriate time with my wife. All of the things that are going on in our city, all the challenges that we are facing and I think that residents have the right to demand my full attention on,” Lightfoot said. “My re-election is not a priority for me at this point.”

Polls show the mayor is vulnerable on the issue of gun violence.

“We’ve already had 89 people killed in the city of Chicago just this month,” Lightfoot said. “That’s a breathtaking number.”

But the mayor can now point to recent successes on public safety. City Council approved civilian oversight of police and the city announced Monday that a tentative agreement has been reached between Chicago and the police union. Rank-and-file officers have been working without a contract for over four years.

“All of the great things that are happening across our city — and there are so many every single day in every neighborhood — none of them matter, none of them matter, if we don’t get a handle on the violence that we’re seeing,” Lightfoot said.

The mayors of Seattle and Atlanta announced over the last year they would not seek reelection. Mayor Lightfoot said COVID-19 era is a tough time for mayors all across the country. The Chicago municipal election is not until February 2023.