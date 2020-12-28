Mayor Lightfoot announces expanded COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Chicago to long-term are facilities, outpatient clinics

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Health Commissioner Alison Arwady announced an expansion of COVID-19 vaccine distribution within Chicago, with vaccines now being distributed to long-term care facilities and outpatient clinics.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered in a primarily Black neighborhood, while the first batch of Moderna vaccines was administered in a primarily Latinx neighborhood, a move Mayor Lightfoot said is by design.

Lightfoot visited Esperanza Health Center on Chicago’s Southwest Side where workers received the Moderna vaccine Monday, as Lightfoot iterated placing a special focus on the Latinx communtiy, which has been disproportionately affected by the virus.

Chicago is currently in phase 1A of its distribution plan, meaning frontline health care workers are inoculated first. The city announced it plans to vaccinate all Chicago health care professionals by the end of February.

As vaccinations continue, Lightfoot and health officials warned Chicagoans not to let their guard down.

“We are still months a way from widespread community distribution of the vaccine,” Lightfoot said.

The city is set to open a mass vaccination site for health care workers at Malcolm X City College.