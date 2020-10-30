Mayor Lightfoot announces city’s safety plans ahead of Election Day

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined other city leaders Friday morning to announce Chicago’s safety plan ahead of Election Day.

Lightfoot announced a 10-day safety plan for the upcoming election and through all of next week. The safety plan addresses a wide range of concerns, from the safety of voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic to potential unrest depending on election results.

Lightfoot emphasized the importance of voting while noting the steps the city has taken to prepare for in-person voting leading up to the election.

“The act of voting is sacred to our democracy, which is why we are deploying every last public health and public safety resource to ensure that right is protected for every single one of our city’s residents,” Lightfoot said.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management Control has planned for numerous scenarios in the safety plan, including severe weather, COVID-19 outbreaks and violent protests.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced that the department will increase its patrol beyond regular deployments beginning Friday. Brown announced the department has canceled days off scheduled for Halloween and Election Day.

“We have put a public safety strategy in place to protect the sacred right to vote,” Brown said.

The city has also communicated with the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, preparing local businesses for the event of any unrest.