Mayor Lightfoot announces city’s first-ever community safety coordination center

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot announced the city’s first-ever community safety coordination center on Thursday, which is aimed at providing residents resources to help reduce crime.

The mayor said the center will use a holistic approach to reduce crime through staff, resources and money to engage residents and organizations. It will staff people from mental health and healthcare organizations, youth services and violence reduction non-profits.

“Our initial area of focus will be around gun violence,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “But not just the symptoms, but the root causes.”

The CSCC will work closely with community leaders on the South and West to identify what is already in place to reduce violence and how the city can help improve it.

“We need to maintain our focus on Black and Brown boys and young adults,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “They’re the most vulnerable. Most likely to be victims, but also most likely to be criminal justice involved.”

The idea was birthed by how the city handled the roughest days of the pandemic.

Lightfoot said they looked at how much was accomplished when government and community members work together to make sure residents had access to supplies, information and other resources to protect themselves. She said she’s taking the same approach with violence prevention and reduction.

“We need to step up and do more. Let this day mark that day,” Lightfoot said. “The day we brought all of our city government focus together on singular mission of our lifetime and that’s restoring peace in our neighborhoods.”

The city will continue to fund violence interventions in the 15 priority communities identified in Mayor Lightfoot’s “Our City, Our Safety” plan.

However, CSCC will first focus on West Garfield Park, North Lawndale, Little Village and Englewood.

There will be a temporary location based downtown then will move to an undetermined location in a neighborhood.