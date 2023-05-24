CHICAGO — Newly inaugurated Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will preside over his first Chicago City Council meeting Wednesday; a meeting with a packed agenda.

In addition to officially organizing the councils many committees, to include chairperson appointments, a discussion and vote is expected on a $51 million aid package to assist migrants being moved into the city. If approved, the money will be used for staffing shelters, providing meals, and supporting the migrants in other ways such as with legal assistance.

WGN plans to livestream the city council meeting, to include any pre-council press conferences and Mayor Johnson’s expected post-council availability, within this story beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m.