CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to address the media Wednesday afternoon.
The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at City Hall.
WGN News Now will stream the full press conference in the video player above.
by: Alonzo Small
Posted:
Updated:
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to address the media Wednesday afternoon.
The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at City Hall.
WGN News Now will stream the full press conference in the video player above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now