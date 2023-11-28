CHICAGO — Mayor Johnson addressed Chicago’s migrant crisis Tuesday morning and unveiled a plan to move some migrants into churches as a highly-discussed tent camp is scheduled to start construction.

Johnson joined faith leaders and other charitable organizations to address the crisis at 10 a.m.

A “unity initiative” will move some migrants out of police stations and into 17 churches as construction begins on the winterized tent camp Wednesday. It is planned to open in “mid-December.”

Buses will be working Wednesday morning to help move the migrants into the churches. Pregnant Women, children and those who have been sleeping outside will be prioritized.

Pastor John Zayas said 20 migrants will stay at each church with social services and other needs provided. He added the 17 is only “the start of the network.”

Zayas also said $350,000 has been raised toward the effort and hope for $1 million by January.

The city said around 1,100 are living at police districts across Chicago and around 150 are at O’Hare.

Mayor Johnson pointed to the history of faith leaders in Chicago opening their arms to people during The Great Migration.

“It’s been the faith community that has shown its generous support to families throughout generation,” Johnson said.

In addition to the camp, located in Brighton Park at 38th and California, a shelter will also open at a former CVS Pharmacy building in the 2600 block of South Pulaski.

Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th Ward) expressed opposition to the Brighton Park site and said she is concerned about possible toxic metals present in the soil. Brighton Park residents filed a lawsuit to keep the site from housing more than 1,000 migrants.

So far, more than 22,000 migrants have been bussed or flown to Chicago since August of last year.

One man told WGN News he sleeps with two blankets, two sets of long johns and gloves. He’s had to sleep outside for over a month.

Under Mayor Johnson’s new rule, they will have a 60-day limit on shelter stays.