CHICAGO — Mayor Johnson announced Tuesday a new executive order establishing a chief homelessness officer for the City of Chicago.

It will be the first ever position of its kind in the city.

“It’s long overdue to provide solutions for stable, permanent and affordable housing for more than 68,000 of our unhoused neighbors,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “By establishing a Chief Homelessness Officer for the City of Chicago, we will have a critical point of contact to coordinate efforts and leverage the full force of government to provide shelter for all people.”

Johnson said the new position will be responsible for addressing the complexities of homelessness and housing insecurity in Chicago, fostering greater policy and operational coordination across city departments and sister agencies and providing strong leadership to effect improvements.

“Chicago Funders Together to End Homelessness is so pleased to partner with Mayor Johnson to create the first-ever Chief Homelessness Officer position for the City of Chicago,” said Emily Krisciunas, Executive Director of Chicago Funders Together to End Homelessness. “A dedicated, senior-level role within the Mayor’s Office will help advance sustainable, long-term solutions to expand access to housing for all and help end homelessness in Chicago.”

The City’s Department of Family and Support Services recently found 6,139 residents were experiencing homelessness in shelters, encampments, and unsheltered areas during a study of one night in January.