CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson fired Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady on Friday.

Mayor Johnson’s office confirmed the termination of Dr. Arwady to WGN-TV on Friday.

Dr. Arwady was with the Department Of Public Health since 2015, where she initially served as Chief Medical Officer before being confirmed as Commissioner in January 2020.

Dr. Allison Arwady released the following statement Friday night:

“Over a decade of working in public health in Chicago–including four years as the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health–my top priority has always been protecting the health of all Chicagoans.

It has been the best chapter of my life (so far!) leading the CDPH team, especially through the COVID pandemic, when public health was needed more than ever. Public health must always be driven by science and medicine, and never politics.

It is critical that this work receives the funding needed to remain strong, and that the next CDPH Commissioner shares this department’s commitment to health equity.

I have every confidence in the CDPH team. I applaud them for all that they have done and continue to do, and I was especially disappointed not to get a chance to say goodbye.

Public health remains my passion. I am dedicated to continuing this work, even if I am not able to continue to serve the city I love as your commissioner.

As a physician and public health leader, my work to advance health, equity, and justice, particularly for those on the margins, will continue.“ – Dr. Allison Arwady

No further information has been made available.

