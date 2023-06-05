CHICAGO — Three recent Chicago Police Department (CPD) recruit classes will be honored with a graduation ceremony Monday which Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to attend.

The ceremony is being held for Recruit Classes 22-6, 22-7, and 22-8, and will also recognize “recently promoted command staff, sergeants, detectives, and field training officers,” according to a release from CPD.

Also in attendance will be CPD Interim Superintendent Fred Waller.

Johnson’s campaign platform for public safety and police reforms included making “CPD more efficient” and “strengthening police accountability” among other efforts. Monday’s graduating recruits began their training under the prior mayoral administration.

It is unclear if Johnson will speak at the graduation. If he does, WGN plans to livestream his comments within this story which would likely begin shortly after 10 a.m.