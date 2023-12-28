CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson has appointed two more to key city leadership positions.

In a news release, the mayor announced Thursday the appointment of Lissette Castañeda to serve as the city’s Department of Housing (DOH) commissioner and Jose Tirado to serve as the executive director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC).

Thursday’s announcement comes on the heels of Mayor Johnson’s announcement last week of three city department commissioner appointments.

Here is more on Thursday’s two new appointments:

Lissette Castañeda

Castañeda comes to the role of DOH commissioner with two decades of experience in affordable housing development, housing services and organizational leadership.

According to a news release from the Mayor’s Office, Castañeda will be tasked with streamlining the affordable housing development process, in accordance with the mayor’s recent executive order, and expanding homeownership to Chicagoans in “historically disinvested communities.”

“I firmly believe that housing is a human right,” Mayor Johnson said in the release. “Lissette has the expertise and the experience to make that right a reality for all Chicagoans.

“I look forward to working with her to ensure that everyone in our city has access to affordable housing and homeownership opportunities in their communities.”

Castañeda previously served as the Executive Director for LUCHA, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved housing counseling agency and a Community Housing Development Organization since 2019. In that role, Castañeda oversaw LUCHA’s affordable real estate portfolio and led the implementation of its strategic plan.

“Stable, affordable housing is a cornerstone of community safety, economic development and mental health,” Castañeda said in the release. “I am honored to serve in this role, where I can spearhead new housing developments while ensuring Chicagoans have the services they need to stay in their homes for the long term.”

Prior to serving at LUCHA, Castañeda was the Interim Executive Director and the Director of Community Engagement for the Center for Changing Lives, where she worked to expand economic opportunities and revitalize neighborhoods across Chicago.

Castañeda has served on a number of boards, including Palenque LSNA, Chicago Housing Trust, Illinois Housing Council and the Chicago Rehab Network.

Jose Tirado

Tirado has served as the acting executive director of OEMC since April 2023.

During that time, according to the release, he has led the city’s coordination efforts with county and state partners to secure federal assistance for residents in response to the historic flooding on the West Side in July. Torado also led planning efforts for the inaugural Chicago NASCAR street race, as well as other large-scale events like the Chicago Marathon and Lollapalooza.

“I am proud to announce Jose Tirado as the new executive director for OEMC,” Mayor Johnson said in the release. “In his role, Director Tirado will utilize his decades of experience with OEMC and CPD to continue modernizing our community safety strategy, advocate for diversity and inclusion within our departments, and lead planning efforts for large-scale events, as well as our New Arrivals Mission.

“Director Tirado is the steady hand that we need to continue building a better, stronger and safer Chicago.”

According to the release, Tirado will be tasked with continuing to manage the ongoing migrant crisis while also ensuring that the city is prepared for the Democratic National Convention in August 2024.

“Being able to give back to the city I was raised in is a true honor,” Tirado said in the release. “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the people of Chicago and look forward to working together to create a safer city for all.”

Prior to being named as acting executive director, Tirado served as OEMC’s First Deputy since March 2022. Before joining OEMC, he had nearly three decades of law enforcement experience, rising through the ranks to the role of third-in-command of the Chicago Police Department as the Chief of Counterterrorism and Criminal Network Group.

Tirado is a U.S. Veteran who holds a B.S in Law Enforcement Management and M.S. in Public Safety Administration from Calumet College of St. Joseph.